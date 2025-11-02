Nita Ambani celebrates 62nd birthday in style, video goes viral | Watch Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on Saturday. Her staff made this special occasion even more special. A glimpse of the birthday celebration has also surfaced, showing Nita Ambani cutting a birthday cake.

Jamnagar:

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries, celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1 with great elegance and simplicity. On this special occasion, her team organised a surprise celebration for her in Jamnagar, a video of which is going viral on social media.

On November 2, a fan page of the Ambani family shared this adorable video on Instagram with the caption, 'Nita Ambani's birthday with her team in Jamnagar.' The look and atmosphere of the Reliance Foundation Chairperson's special day won everyone's heart.

Nita celebrates birthday with her team

In the video, Nita Ambani looks extremely happy. Her team decorated the ambiance flowers and enthusiastically sang 'Happy Birthday'. Further in the video, Nita can be seen cutting the cake and sharing it with her staff. At the end of the clip, a team member playfully applies frosting to Nita's nose, making everyone laugh.

Watch the video here:

Nita Ambani's look catches everyone's attention

Nita Ambani, known for her stunning saris, opted for a beautiful embroidered suit set in a rani pink color instead of a traditional sari. The kurta featured zari, sequin and brocade work, while the choli and cuffs had a patti border. The outfit featured a high-low hemline and a round split neckline, making the look even more elegant. She paired it with matching rani pink palazzo pants with golden embroidery detailing. For accessories, Nita opted for pink strappy sandals, a gold bracelet, a diamond centerpiece ring and polki gold earrings.

Nita parted her hair in a middle part and tied it in a soft braid, accessorised with a floral hair accessory. A few loose strands framed her face, making it even more graceful. For makeup, she completed the look with muted smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a pink bindi, rosy blush, mascara-adorned lashes, highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick.

