Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
  Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to her late mother at award function, says 'still going to keep working..

Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to her late mother at award function, says 'still going to keep working..

At a recent award function ceremony, actress Nicole Kidman broke down in tears while delivering an emotional speech. It was the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, which was held on Friday.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 9:43 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 9:43 IST
Nicole Kidman
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman recently turned emotional while receiving an award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival from Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress honoured her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, at the ceremony and dedicated the award to her. After thanking Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Kidman noted that she is 'still grieving' after Janelle's death. Kidman teared up as she began to say she was dedicating the award to her mother since she was unable to do so at the Venice Film Festival.

''Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,' " Kidman said as the audience erupted in applause. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community,'' she said.

''I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," Kidman said. "But I feel my mom right now so this is for you,'' she added.

Reminiscing that she lost both her parents, she further said, ''I’m in that place, like, oh, ah, OK, this is different now. They’ve given me the resilience and they’ve given me the love and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward. My whole career has been for my mom and my dad and they’re not here anymore. I want to keep working and giving to the world. I’m sorry I’m crying.''

(With ANI inputs)

