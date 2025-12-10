Neelam Kothari recounts traumatic flight incident, says she fainted after in-flight meal; airline responds Neelam Kothari has opened up about a frightening in-flight incident where she fainted shortly after eating her meal on a recent flight. The actor shared her ordeal on social media, prompting the airline to issue an official response.

Neelam Kothari, actor and one of the star wives of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, had a harrowing flight experience during her recent journey from Toronto to Mumbai. The actress said that no one catered to her despite her 'fainting' after eating an in-flight meal.

After her X (formerly Twitter) post went viral, the airline finally responded.

Neelam Kothari recalls a terrifying flight experience

Neelam wrote a post on X, sharing her ordeal after she took an international flight recently. "Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew. I’ve tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently," she wrote. Take a look:

How did the airline respond?

After Neelam Kothari's post went viral on social media, the airline first apologised and then asked her to send them a direct message, explaining the situation. "Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! *Rose," was the airline's response.

Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! *Rose https://t.co/rKOcYHg3LE — Etihad Airways (@etihad) December 8, 2025

What's on the work front for Neelam Kothari?

Neelam Kothari was one of the most popular faces of Hindi cinema through the ’80s and ’90s. After making her debut in 1985, she went on to star in over 30 films in a span of ten years, including superhits like Hum Saath Saath Hain. By the late ’90s, she stepped away from acting to focus on her jewellery business. In recent years, Neelam has made a quiet but confident return to the screen - first with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and then with Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven.