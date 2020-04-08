Music legend John Prine dies of coronavirus at 73

John Prine, the legendary singer/songwriter who blended country and folk musi, died on Tuesday following a battle with the coronavirus. He was 73. A national outpouring of grief soon followed after news of his death was reported. "Prine," wrote Stephen L. Betts and Patrick Doyle for Rolling Stone, "who for five decades wrote rich, plain-spoken songs that chronicled the struggles and stories of everyday working people and changed the face of modern American roots music, died Tuesday at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center."According to his family, the cause was complications related to coronavirus, or Covid-19.
On March 29, his family announced that he was hospitalized due to COVID-19 and was intubated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He also had pneumonia in both lungs. Prine’s wife Fiona also was diagnosed with COVID-19, but she recovered.
Fight Against Coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
#repost @fprine ・・・ This is John’s 8th day in ICU . He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing for me. As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday. He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him. I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family has received this last week. It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time. On behalf of me and our boys- Jody Jack and Tommy - please know that we are keeping you all in our hearts with a prayer that you stay safe and healthy. Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever.John loves you and I love you too.🙏🏼❤️💚 Cartoon by Rick Maynard
Born on Oct. 10, 1946 in Maywood, Illinois, Prine was known for his mix of humor and seriousness in his songwriting. He tackled love and his personal life, along with social commentary and his raspy voice was one of the most distinctive in folk.
His first solo album was released in 1971 and included a number of his signature songs, including “Illegal Smile,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and the standard “Angel From Montgomery.” He was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1973.