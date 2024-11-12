Man who issued death threat to Shah Rukh Khan detained in Chhattisgarh | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki

According to information received from Mumbai Police sources, a person has been detained in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on the charges of a threat sent to Shah Rukh Khan. Currently, the Mumbai Police team is present in Raipur and is interrogating the suspect. As of now the suspect is only in custody, he is being interrogated and has not been arrested.

How it all started?

SRK got a threat call from a man, who hails from Raipur, following which the Mumbai Police registered a case and a team also reached Raipur for investigation. After tracing the number from which the Bollywood superstar received the threatening call, it was found that the number was registered in the name of Faizan from Raipur, who was earlier questioned by the Police. Bandra police station received a call threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan, asking for Rs 50 lakh rupees on November 5.

The person from whose phone number this threat was sent, gave his statement to the police. Faizan, a practising lawyer at Raipur court said that his phone was stolen, for which he had lodged a complaint in Raipur. Faizan further added that he made a mistake by not switching off his number. It is significant to note that Faizan used to live in Mumbai's Lalbagh earlier and later shifted to Chhattisgarh.

Not the first time for Shah Rukh

This is not the first time, Shah Rukh Khan got a threat call. In October last year too, he received death threats after the success of the films Pathaan and Jawan. The actor had lodged a written complaint with the Maharashtra Police regarding this, after which he was given Y+ security.