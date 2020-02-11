Box office collection Day 4: Did Malang and Shikara pass the crucial Monday test?

Malang and Shikara box office collection day 4

Last Friday, Malang and Shikara hit the screens. The two movies belong to completely different genres. While Malang is a crime-thriller, Shikara is inspired by real-life events. Both the movies saw a growth in their business on Sunday but Shikara's collection had that jump missing. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer earned Rs 9.76 crore while Shikara made Rs 1.90 crore. Malang and Shikara continue to sail through the box office at their own pace.

However, the real game-changer would be the Monday test and how Shikara and Malang fare at it.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put Sunday collection of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial. ''#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should’ve doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. #India biz.,'' he wrote.

#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

''#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz.,'' he wrote about Mohit Suri's directorial.

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

However, trade experts were expecting better numbers for Malang because of its popular genre and star cast. Malang also has Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Read Malang review here.

Meanwhile, Shikara has new faces playing lead roles. Aadil Khan and Sadia play the lead pair in the movie which chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Read Shikara review here.

