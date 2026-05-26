Made in India: A Titan Story release date announced; Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh's series looks gripping

New Delhi:

Some stories build companies, some create legacies, and some quietly place nations on the world map. Amazon MX Player, today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series Made in India - A Titan Story, a 6-episode series inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India's most iconic consumer brands.

Adapted from Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series features Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles.

Made in India - A Titan Story trailer out now

Set in pre-liberalised India, at a time when the country stood on the brink of economic and social change, Made in India: A Titan Story traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of Xerxes Desai. The trailer offers a glimpse into a journey driven by ambition and unwavering belief, where a bold idea to build an Indian watch brand slowly transforms into something far greater.

As resistance mounts and uncertainty looms large, Xerxes Desai and JRD Tata remain steadfast in their belief that India could create something of its own. From an idea that began with timepieces led to a legacy that became part of the country’s identity.

Watch the trailer here:

Makers and release date

The series resonates with the spirit of the Make in India initiative, that aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. Written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal, and produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, the six-part series explores ambition, mentorship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that turned an unlikely idea into a national legacy.

Made in India - A Titan Story is all set to premiere on June 3, 2026. The series will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh visits Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple amid Kantara row and film body ban