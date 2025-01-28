Laapataa Ladies to compete with Oppenheimer, Poor Things for Japan Academy Film Prize | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Laapataa Ladies to compete with Oppenheimer, know how

Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies was released in Japan on October 4, 2024. After running successfully for more than 115 days, the movie has now secured its place as one of the five greatest international films at the Japan Academy Film Prize. It is significant to note that Aamir Khan's Production's Laapataa Ladies is in contention with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Alex Garland's Civil War and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. Kiran Rao's film has surpassed 204 eligible films to be shortlisted for the Best International Film title.

Laapataa Ladies' good run at Japanese theatres

Laapataa Ladies is currently in its seventeenth week in Japanese theatres. It has run continuously for 115 days and counting. Out of 204 qualifying films released in Japan in 2024, the movie was chosen by the Japan Academy Film Prize as one of the top five foreign films. On March 14, the Best International Film winner will be revealed.

Deets about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, which is presented by Jio Studios, is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Kiran Rao. Biplab Goswami's award-winning narrative served as the inspiration for the script. Divyanidhi Sharma has written the additional dialogue, while Sneha Desai has authored the screenplay and dialogue. The film features three debutants Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava along with senior actors Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Made with a budget of Rs 4-5 crores, the film earned Rs 27.06 crore worldwide with Rs 24.31 crore being India's net gross.

Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry for the Oscars 2025

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry for Oscars 2025. However, the film could not make it to the final nominations. It was ruled out in the top 15 round. It is significant to note that Laapataa Ladies was chosen over Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has not only won the Cannes Grand Prix 2024 award but has also been nominated a several prestigious award shows like Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

