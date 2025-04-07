Kunal Kamra's open letter to BookMyShow: 'Do not delist me or provide...' BookMyKunal Kamra's open letter to BookMyShow: 'Do not delist me or provide...'Show removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's name from the list of artists. Now Kunal has written an open letter to the platform and also defended them amid trolling.

The controversy over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged objectionable comment on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is not stopping anytime soon now. Angry with the 'traitor' statement, Shiv Sena recently claimed that BookMyShow has removed Kunal Kamra's name from the list of artists and ticketing platform. The Shiv Sena leader also thanked the CEO of BookMyShow for this. Now Kunal Kamra has reacted to this. He has shared an open letter to the ticket booking site and has als defended the platform amid trolling.

Kunal Kamra asked his fan to not favour of boycott

Amidst the controversy, Kunal Kamra is constantly active on social media and expresses his views through posts every day. Today, on Monday, April 7, he shared a post on the X platform. In this, he has written a letter to BookMyShow. Addressing his fans, he has also clarified that he is not in favour of a boycott and whether to list an artist's name or not is BookMyShow's prerogative. The caption with the letter reads, 'Dear BookMyShow, I still don't know if I am on your site or not'. Further, he has written for his fans, 'I would like to humbly say, I am not in favour of boycotting or lowering the rating of any private business. BookMyShow has full right to do its best for its business'.

Do not delist me: Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra has asked BookMyShow to provide the data of its viewers through an open letter. He has also reminded them that BookMyShow takes 10 per cent of the revenue for listing. Kunal has written that either his name should not be removed from the ticket booking site, or the details of all those contacts who came to his solo show through this platform should be given. Kunal has written, 'Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain good relations with the state. I know Mumbai is a major centre of live entertainment. Iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N Roses would not have been possible without the cooperation of the state'.

BookMyShow was reminded of the business model

The open letter further reads, 'The issue is not whether you can remove me from your list or not, it is about your exclusive right to list our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through your websites, you have effectively stopped me from reaching the audience for whom I have done shows from 2017 to 2025.' He further wrote, 'You take 10 per cent of the revenue for listing the show, which is your business model. However, this brings up an important point - no matter how big or small a comedian is, we all have to spend Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per day on advertising to reach our audience. This cost is an additional burden that we, as artists, have to bear.

Waiting for BookMyShow's response

Demanding the data of his fans and viewers, Kamra wrote, 'While you may argue that data security is a concern, the question of who protects what data and from whom is a matter of much broader conversation. My request is that please ensure that you hand over the contact details of the viewers gathered from my single show so that I can live my life with dignity and work impartially. I request you not to remove me from the list or give me the data (contact information) that I have acquired for my viewers through your platform.'

There has been no response from BookMyShow on Kunal's post yet.

