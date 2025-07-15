Kriti Sanon spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia during IND vs ENG Test match at Lord's Bollywood meets cricket as the Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon enjoys Day 5 of the IND vs ENG Test with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

New Delhi:

London's iconic Lord's Cricket Ground saw more than just cricketing action on July 14, as Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made a surprise appearance during Day 5 of the third test match between India and England. But what truly grabbed everyone's attention was her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. The duo was spotted enjoying the match from the stands, sharing smiles and selfies, looking effortlessly stylish. Kriti sported a chic neutral-toned outfit with tinted sunglasses, while Kabir opted for a smart casual look.Though neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearance together at such a high-profile venue has only added fuel to the speculation fire.

Social media reaction

Fans on social media couldn't contain their excitement, with comments pouring in like, 'They look so good together!'. Another user wrote, 'Power couple vibes.' Another comment read, 'Is this the official confirmation we were waiting for?'

Timeline of their secret relationship

From December 2023 to July 2025, that’s approximately 1 year and 7 months closer to 20 months together, based on these public sightings and reports. While neither has made an official statement confirming their relationship status, their frequent appearances spanning events, vacations and family functions indicate they've been together since the end of 2023.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

London-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia, born in November 1999, has become a growing curiosity as his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon gains attention. Kabir attended the prestigious Millfield School in Somerset, England, graduating in 2018. At 24-25 years old, he is nearly a decade younger than Kriti.

He comes from a prominent UK-NRI family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, founded Southall Travel, a major travel agency with a reported net worth of around €427 million ( Rs 4000 crore) in 2019. Kabir is the founder and Managing Director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Ltd, a company tied to his family's travel business.

Also Read: Dheeraj Kumar, actor-producer who was known for iconic TV shows, dies at 79 due to pneumonia