K-Pop girl group (G) I-DLE’s Queencard music video surpasses 200 Million views

K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE’s “Queencard” music video has surpassed 200 million views. This song is a part of their sixth mini album, I Feel. In addition, the music and performance videos ranked first and second place on YouTube’s most popular videos when they were first released. (G)I-DLE originally released the music video for “Queencard” on May 15 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video approximately 90 days and 7 hours to reach the milestone.

“Queencard” is now (G)I-DLE’s fastest music video ever to hit the 200 million mark, halving their previous record of approximately 181 days and 9 hours set by “Nxde” earlier this year.

With this, they now have five music videos that have surpassed the 200 million view mark. On the other hand, the group is currently on their second world tour, the 2023 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [I am FREE-TY].

Recently, Jimmy Choo, the luxury accessory brand owned by Capri Holdings has chosen to make K-Pop (G)-IDLE member Miyeon, their latest global ambassador.

(G)-IDLE member Miyeon expressed her feelings and said, “It is a pleasure and honor to be with Jimmy Choo as their global ambassador. I fell in love with the joy and splendor of the Jimmy Choo collection. I feel more confident when I wear them. I want to present the beautiful campaign that we worked on together as soon as possible”.

Miyeon will reportedly take part in activities as the global ambassador starting with Jimmy Choo's 2023 Fall Campaign which begins on August 30.

