Kirti Kulhari confirms dating Four More Shots Please co-star Rajeev Siddhartha; drops romantic New Year post Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with Four More Shots Please co-star Rajeev Siddhartha by sharing a romantic New Year post on Instagram. The actress announced her divorce in 2021.

Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha, her co-star from Four More Shots Please. She dropped a warm and intimate New Year post on social media.

Speculation about their relationship had been circulating for some time. The rumours first gained traction last year after Kirti shared a few photos with Rajeev on social media, sparking curiosity among fans. With her latest post, the actor has now put all speculation to rest.

Kirti Kulhari confirms dating Rajeev Siddhartha

On January 2, Kirti took to Instagram to make her relationship official, posting a reel that featured a mix of pictures and short videos with Rajeev. From a cosy car selfie to candid moments from their travels, the post offered fans a glimpse into their time together.

Captioning the reel, Kirti wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words… #happynewyear happy2026 everyone." Take a look:

How fans reacted to Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Siddhartha's post

The post quickly caught attention online, with fans and followers flooding the comments section with love. Sobhita Dhulipala reacted with a red heart emoji. Anupria Goenka wrote, "So happy to see you guys happy and in love."

Fans posted, “Ohhhh my gooooooooood you guys are dating. Wow beautiful pair", "So happy for you guys congratulations", "Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe", "Not gonna lie you two were my fav characters so I ABSOLUTELY love this", "Anjana finding love like this is pure bliss happy new year cuties."

Kirti Kulhari's past life updates

Kirti Kulhari was previously married to Saahil Sehgal. On April 1, 2021, she announced their decision to part ways after five years of marriage. In her statement at the time, she wrote, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life… Upward and Onward… Always.”

For the unversed, the fourth season of Four More Shots Please was released on December 19, 2025. The show is streaming on Prime Video.

