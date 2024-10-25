'Kartik ko aadat hai credit..': Vidya Balan takes a jibe at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star | WATCH promo

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan at India's Best Dancer Season 4

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is one of the most popular dance reality shows on Indian television. In the upcoming episode of the show, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will join the show to promote their upcoming film. In one of the promos, host Jay Bhanushali is seen teasing a contestant named Deepak Shahi aka Nepo, and taking a jibe after Akina asked Kartik for a dance on stage. "Ab pata chala jab apne credit card pe koi aur shopping karta hai toh kaisa lagta hai? (Now did you understand how it feels when someone else shops on your credit card?)."

Watch the promo here:

Credit card comment

Later, Vidya Balan also made a comment, saying, "Maine aisa suna tha ki Kartik ko bhi dusro ke credit card par shopping karna bada acha lagta hai. Mai sirf keh rahi hu (I have heard that even Kartik likes to shop from other people's credit cards, I'm just saying)." This left everyone laughing. In reply, Kartik said, "Mai abhi bhi cash use karta hu (laughs) (I still use cash)."

More deets about the special episode

SonyTV recently shared a new promo on their official social media handles. In one such promo, contestant Akina's power-packed performance garnered applause and a standing ovation from everyone including the judges. She performed on the song 'Labon Ko' from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa along with her partner Subhranil.

About India's Best Dancer Season 4

The dance reality show is judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. The show began with the new season on July 13 this year with 14 contestants. The current remaining contestants of the season include Aditya Malviya, Akansha Mishra (Akina), Harsh Keshri, Smruti Swarup Patra (Nextion), Deepak Shahi (Nepo), Steve Jyrwa, and Ishani Nag.