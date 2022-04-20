Kapil Sharma calls Anil Kapoor his younger brother, Sonam Kapoor is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharm shared a picture with Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was the latest celebrity to appear on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was there to promote his upcoming Netflix film Thar along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and actress Fatima Sana Sheikh. While there are rumours that the comedy show will go off-air soon, Kapil has been shooting for the last few episodes lately and sharing pictures on social media.

Kapil did not miss an opportunity to pose with Anil Kapoor for a picture and later posted it on his Instagram. The comedian introduced the Malang actor as his younger brother and attracted many eyeballs. Kapil is seen hugging Anil Kapoor from behind as both of them smile ear to ear. Captioning the post Kapil wrote, “Meet my younger brother @anilskapoor an inspiration for many (sic).”

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor was quick to react to the picture with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Last weekend, Runway 34 cast, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and others, graced The Kapil Sharma Show and promoted their film.