Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor slammed by netizens for being 'irresponsible'

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago. Users on social media users called her "irresponsible" and "uneducated" when they got to know that she has reportedly attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.

"Kanika Kapoor's episode just shows that stardom and money and privilege doesn't guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India," a user tweeted.

Another one even asked police to arrest the "Baby Doll" singer.

"Horrible Behavior!!! She should be arrested," the user added.

Condemning her negligence, a user called her "uneducated".

Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she has been infected with the coronavirus.

Kanika Kapoor recently returned to India from London.

On Friday morning, Kanika had taken to Instagram to announce that she has been infected with the virus.

"Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives," Kanika wrote.