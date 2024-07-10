Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' lands in legal trouble for over use of 'Varma Kalai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' faces a court case filed by Aasan Rajendran for over use of 'Varma Kalai'

Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar are getting all set for a grand release of their upcoming movie 'Indian 2.' However, a case has been registered against the film to ban it. Aasan Rajendran, a martial art teacher from Kerala, has filed a case against the movie 'Indian 2.' The martial arts instructor claimed that he was the one who trained the actor Kamal Haasan, in the film 'Indian'. He filed a complaint stating that for the second part of the film, the makers didn't ask for permission from him to use the techniques of 'Varma Kalai'. For the unversed, the traditional Tamil art of crucial points is called Varma Kalai. It blends traditional yoga, massage, alternative medicine, and martial arts, where pressure spots on the body are used to either heal or damage the body.

Case has been filed in Madurai district court

A case has been filed in the Madurai district court and was first heard on July 9, as stated by a report in ANI. The time for the next hearing has been pushed by the judge as the makers of 'Indian 2' have asked to get some time to give a response to Rajendran. Aasan Rajendran is an instructor at Madurai's HMS Colony, teaching martial arts there. He has filed an appeal mentioning that the movie 'Indian' released in 1996, gave credits to him for teaching Kamal Haasan the Varma Kalai skills. Now, he has requested the court to ban the upcoming movie 'Indian 2' from release in theatres and on OTT platforms because the team has used martial arts techniques without his permission, which he taught to the actor in the first part.

About the film

Indian 2 director S. Shankar in an interview with India Today talked about the same. He said that he does not know what kind of homework Kamal Haasan does for his role. But, he states that time they seek advice from Prakasam Gurukkal for 'Varma Kalai'. He said that as of now they brought Prakasam Gurukkal from Kerala because the team needed expert advice. The audience will see a different kind of Varnam style in the sequel of 'Indian'. Indian 2 is all set for its release in theatres on July 12. The film has an amazing star cast including Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simhaa and others in important roles. Directed by S Shankar, this movie is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

