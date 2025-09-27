Kajol shares BTS video from 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', says 'We scared Salman even more' Kajol shared a BTS video from her Prime Video chat show with Twinkle Khanna, featuring Aamir and Salman Khan discussing marriage. Notably, the show airs new episodes every Thursday.

Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her Prime Video talk show, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', which she co-hosts with Twinkle Khanna. The video captures a candid moment from the show's first episode, where the hosts and guests were seen discussing how marriages come about.

The first episode of the show premiered on Thursday, September 25, 2025, featuring superstar guests Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. In the video, Kajol, along with Aamir, Salman, and Twinkle, can be seen discussing the topic of marriage on the show’s set.

Kajol shares BTS video from sets of Prime Video's show

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kajol captioned the post, "BTS discussing how marriages came about... think we scared Salman even more ;)" The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments ever since it was uploaded. One user wrote, "Great episode! Very candid, got to see very much true selves of all 4." Another added, "All legends in one video."

About 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

For those who may not know, the celebrity chat show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' has a star-studded lineup including actors like Govinda, Chunky Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar. It must be noted that new episodes will drop every Thursday on the Prime Video platform.

