Box office collection [September 26]: Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, Lokah, Mirai earnings on Friday There are plenty of options available for cinema lovers as several films are currently running in the theatres. Check out the Friday box office collections of 'Homebound,' 'They Call Him OG', 'Jolly LLB 3,' 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra,' and others.

The fourth Friday of September brought mixed results for the movies currently running in theatres. With new releases like Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG', and already released films such as 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Mirai', and 'Lokah', audiences have plenty of options to choose from.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the critically acclaimed 'Homebound' didn’t perform spectacularly at the box office; it had an average start. Read on to find the detailed box office report of these and other films here.

Homebound box office collection day 1

National Film Award winner Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' finally hit the worldwide screens on Friday, September 26, 2025. Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa's starrer, which received global attention for its unique storyline, had an average start at the box office on its first day, as it collected Rs 0.29 crore across India. The film is produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

They Call Him OG day 2 box office collection

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' earned Rs 19.25 crore at the domestic box office on its second day. It is worth noting that the Telugu film had a strong start, earning Rs 21 crore on Wednesday from paid previews, followed by Rs 63.75 crore on its opening day. Despite the decrease in its box office earnings, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Besides Pawan Kalya, the film stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arulmohan in the lead roles.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection on Friday

The third instalment in the hit franchise 'Jolly LLB', titled 'Jolly LLB 3', was released on big screens on September 19, 2025. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy drama film had a strong start at the domestic box office, but its earnings have witnessed slow growth. The film collected Rs 74 crore within seven days of its release. However, Jolly LLB 3 minted Rs 4 crore on its day 8 (first Friday). With this, its total India box office collection stands at Rs 78 crore.

Mirai box office collection

Karthik Gattamneni's sci-fi film 'Mirai' starring Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu and others witnessed a strong start at the Indian box office. It did business of Rs 13 crore on its opening day. On its fifteenth day, the film 'Mirai' collected Rs 0.57 crore. After 15 days of its release, the film's total collection stands at Rs 85.07 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra day 30 box office collection

Dominic Arun's superhero action fantasy film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master and others has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics, resulting in an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1. The film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office. However, it collected Rs 0.85 crore on its day 30 i.e., the fifth Friday.

