K-Pop group SHINee to release documentary on 15th anniversary

Agency SM Entertainment announced that a documentary film for K-pop group SHINee is currently in the works and will be released in September this year to commemorate the group's 15th anniversary.

A documentary titled My SHINee World, the upcoming film will include never-before-seen content from the group as it outlines their 15-year career and journey with their fans. The agency also shared in a press release that footage from SHINee’s recent three-night concert leading up to their comeback at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews will be included in the documentary film.

Last week, SHINee made a comeback with their eighth studio album Hard, and its lead single of the same name. The album’s release was preceded by a music video for the song ‘The Feeling’ a week prior coinciding with the 15th anniversary of SHINee’s fandom SHINee world. The 10-track record is also their first group release in over two years after their repackaged album Atlantis in April 2021. It comes shortly after the youngest member Taemin successfully completed his mandatory military service earlier this year.

However, member Onew was absent from the act’s Seoul concerts and will not be participating in promotional activities for Hard due to his ongoing hiatus. SM Entertainment first announced that the singer would be taking a break because of health issues last month.

During a fan meeting in May, Taemin teased that SHINee would be making multiple comebacks in 2023. The dancer and the vocalist said, “This year will be SHINee’s year, please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be”.

This is the second documentary film of the group to hit theaters after ‘Beyond Live: SHINee World’, which included footage of SHINee’s 2021 online concert lives streamed via Beyond Live on April 2021, along with some behind-the-scenes footage from the concert.

For those unversed, SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008. They debuted as a 5 members group. However, one of the members passed away. The band currently consists of four members, Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Member Jonghyun passed away in 2017.

