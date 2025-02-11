Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar fail Monday test, see Box Office report

Follow us on Image Source : X Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar fail Monday test

While old films are being re-released in theatres for the audience, new films like Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, Deva, Vidaamuyarchi, and Thandel are running in theatres. However, most of these films were not able to pass the Monday test. Let us have a look at their box office collections here.

BadaAss Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar was in a lot of discussion before its release due to its dialogue. The film also earned well on the first day, but from the second day onwards, the film could not do great. On the first day, Badass Ravi Kumar collected Rs 2 crore 75 lakh. On the second day, the film earned Rs 2 crore, on the third day it earned Rs 1 crore 40 lakh. This film completely failed the Monday test. On the fourth day, the film could earn only Rs 60 lakh. The total collection of the film has now become Rs 6 crore 75 lakh.

Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa has also failed to attract the audience. This film is earning very little at the ticket window. On the first day, it earned Rs 1 crore 15 lakh, on the second day Rs 1 crore 65 lakh, on the third day Rs 1 crore 75 lakh. This film also failed the Monday test. On Monday, the film earned Rs 60 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has become Rs 5 crore 15 lakh.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor's Deva has also flopped at the box office. The film has done a business of only Rs 28.4 crore in the first week. The condition of the film is also unstable in the second week. On the 11th day, this film earned Rs 50 lakh. The total collection has reached Rs 32.25 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi was successful in earning decent money on the first day. However, the film's collections were not that good from the second day onwards. This film could not even pass the Monday test. On the fifth day, this film collected only three crore rupees. With this, the film's total earnings have now become Rs 65.25 crore.

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Thandel is moving towards the 50 crore mark. The film is doing satisfactory business at the ticket window. On the fourth day, this film collected four crores 75 lakhs rupees. The total earnings of the film have now become Rs 41.1 crores.

