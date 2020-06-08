Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola in Indian adaption of Israeli series Kvodo

The motion poster of Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola starrer "Your Honor", the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series "Kvodo", has been unveiled. "Your Honor" chronicles the life of Bishan Khosla, who is to be promoted as a High Court judge but things take a turn when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run case.
Varun took to Instagram and said the web series will soon stream on Sony LIV. "On set of #Your Honour. It was great fun shooting for this WEB Series. It is going to be streamed soon on #SonyLive. @sonylivindia @applausesocial @official_sphereorigins," he wrote.
Directed by E Niwas, the web series also stars Mita Vashisht. The 2017 Israeli TV show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, featured Yoram Hattab, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Hisham Suliman and Alma Dishi
The series is also being remade as "Your Honor" in the US, to be headlined by "Breaking Bad" star Brian Cranston.
Repost from @sonylivindia using @RepostRegramApp - The wait ends and the binge begins! With the thrilling new SonyLIV Original series, ‘Your Honor’, streaming soon on the all new SonyLIV! @eniwas @applausesocial @jimmysheirgill @gulati06 @saugatam #SameerNair @mitavasisht @badolavarun #AshishGolwalkar @pulkitmakol @001danishkhan Hope you're updating the new SonyLIV app to binge on 100+ new Originals, international shows and movies every year. #SonyLIV #YourHonor Disclaimer - This content will be available on SonyLIV only in select countries.