Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola in Indian adaption of Israeli series Kvodo

The motion poster of Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola starrer "Your Honor", the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series "Kvodo", has been unveiled. "Your Honor" chronicles the life of Bishan Khosla, who is to be promoted as a High Court judge but things take a turn when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run case.

Varun took to Instagram and said the web series will soon stream on Sony LIV. "On set of #Your Honour. It was great fun shooting for this WEB Series. It is going to be streamed soon on #SonyLive. @sonylivindia @applausesocial @official_sphereorigins," he wrote.

Directed by E Niwas, the web series also stars Mita Vashisht. The 2017 Israeli TV show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, featured Yoram Hattab, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Hisham Suliman and Alma Dishi

The series is also being remade as "Your Honor" in the US, to be headlined by "Breaking Bad" star Brian Cranston.

