Jeetendra falls down at Zarine Khan's prayer meet; son Tusshar Kapoor shares health update

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan's wife and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, recently passed away. A prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on November 10, 2025, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. During the event, a minor incident of concern came to light when veteran actor Jeetendra accidentally stumbled and fell. Fortunately, those present quickly rushed to assist him, and he was helped back to his feet.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. Following this, Jeetendra's son, Tusshar Kapoor, shared a health update with fans. Read on to know what he said.

Tusshar Kapoor shares update on Jeetendra's health

In an interview with Bombay Times, Tusshar Kapoor reassured fans about his father, Jeetendra, stating there was nothing to worry about. Tusshar said, "He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall." In the viral video, Jeetendra, who was seen attending Zarine Khan's prayer meeting, lost his balance while walking and fell. Although the veteran actor didn't show any signs of pain after the fall. The video caused concern among his fans.

Tusshar Kapoor's work front

Talking about Tusshan Kapoor's work front, the 48-year-old actor will be next seen in Milap Zaveri's film, Mastiii 4. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 21, 2025. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and others in lead roles.

Jeetendra's acting career

For the unversed, Jeetendra started his acting career with the film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne in 1964. He has delivered several hit films throughout his career. Jeetendra's notable works include Himmatwala, Caravan, Parichay, Tohfa and others. He was last seen on the big screen in 2005 for the film Ho Jaata Hai Pyaar. He also featured in web series such as Baarish and Apharan.

