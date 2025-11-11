Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya officially part of Kapoor family photo at Boney Kapoor's bash Boney Kapoor celebrated his 70th birthday on November 11, 2025, with heartfelt wishes from his family. Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted beside her in the family pictures, grabbing attention.

New Delhi:

Renowned producer Boney Kapoor turned 70 on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and his special day became even more memorable with heartfelt wishes from his family. Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor took to social media to wish Boney Kapoor a happy birthday.

On Tuesday, Boney Kapoor's brother, Sanjay Kapoor, shared a series of warm family pictures on his Instagram handle to extend his birthday wishes.

Shikhar Pahariya joins the Kapoor family photo

It wasn't just an ordinary family photo; it grabbed attention as Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also seen standing beside Janhvi in the picture.

Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post, "Happy 70th birthday big brother/father @boney.kapoor." The first slide of the post featured all four Kapoor siblings, Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena, together. It also included Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor, and Reena’s husband Sandeep Marwah.

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday wish for Boney Kapoor below:

The post has already garnered over 3,000 likes and several comments since it was uploaded. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, also reacted to the heartwarming post with heart emojis.

Boney Kapoor's children in the family portrait

Boney Kapoor's children, Janhvi, Arjun, and Anshula Kapoor, were also seen in the family photo. However, Khushi Kapoor was notably absent. Shikhar Pahariya’s presence beside Janhvi caught the attention of fans and social media users alike.

The second slide of the post featured a picture of Sanjay Kapoor with Boney, while the third slide showed the Kapoor brothers, Anil, Boney, and Sanjay together.

Anshula Kapoor shares pictures from Boney Kapoor's birthday bash

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt wish for his father on his 70th birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are @boney.kapoor You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you (sic)."

The post features a series of pictures from the birthday celebration, including moments of Boney Kapoor cutting the cake.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar makers postpone trailer launch after Delhi blast; new date to be announced soon