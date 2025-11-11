Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar makers postpone trailer launch after Delhi blast; new date to be announced soon The trailer launch event of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by the recent Delhi blast. The makers issued an official statement on Tuesday.

The makers of Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller film, Dhurandhar, made an official announcement regarding the postponement of its trailer launch event. Earlier, the Dhurandhar's trailer launch event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

It must be noted that this decision was made to honour the victims and families affected by Delhi's blast that took place on Monday night near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Team Dhurandhar postpones trailer launch event

The official statement reads, "The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)."

When is Dhurandhar releasing?

Talking about its release date, Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar, will hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The makers dropped Dhurandhar's first look teaser on July 6, 2025. The YouTube logline reads, "Uncover the story of unknown men and their unstoppable fight!" Take a look below:

Dhurandhar: Plot, cast and production details

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others in the lead roles. For the unversed, the action spy thriller is based on a real-life event; however, the makers haven't revealed any details regarding its plot.

The movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The music for the film is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the cinematography is done by Vikash Nowlakha.

