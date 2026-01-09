Jana Nayagan postponed yet again: X users express sorrow as release of Thalapathy Vijay's film remains unclear The Madras High Court had earlier granted relief to the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, approving their petition against the delay in certification. However, after the hearing on CBFC's writ appeal, now the bench has issued a stay order on the film's certification.

The Jana Nayagan censor certificate controversy continues after giving a short relife to the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film. First the Madras High Court heard the hearing on the certification clearance on January 9. In its judgment on the petition filed by the makers of Jana Nayagan, the court ordered the censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a 'UA' certificate without any further delay, clearing the film's way.

However, the CBFC, in response, had filed a writ appeal over the certification of the film. The censor board suggested that the film should gave been give A certificate over extensive action sequences. Now after the afternoon hearing, the Madras High Court Chief Justice's bench has issued a stay order on the films release and has assigned the date of January 21 for the next hearing.

X users feel heartbroken

With the film being delayed yet again, Thalapathy fans took to their X accounts to express sorrow on the postponement. A user wrote, 'No Pongal release, what a heart break!' Another X user wrote, 'This is too much now. How long should we wait for Jana Nayagan now'.

See some other X reactions here:

Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy's last film

Thalapathy Vijay announced Jana Nayagan as his last film in 2024 as the actor is now taking up the full time of a politician with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Hence, the delay in the film's release seems even more depressing for his fans.

More deets about the film

Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters in Hindi as 'Jana Neta'. Apart from Thalapathy, the movie features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, while Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narayan will also be seen in the supporting cast.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by KVN Productions, marking their first Tamil production.

