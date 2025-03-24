India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina reaches Navi Mumbai Cyber ​​Branch for questioning In the latest development of India's Got Latent episode, YouTuber Samay Raina has finally reached Navi Mumbai Cyber ​​Branch for questioning.

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has reached Navi Mumbai Cyber ​​Branch for questioning in India's Got Latent controversy. It is significant to note that Samay Raina, who tried to escape from questioning was summoned along with other accused, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. The rest have recorded their statements in the past weeks and Raina, who was in America for his stand-up shows reached Cyber Branch on Monday.

For the unversed, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija were earlier ordered to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 17 to record their statements. However, Raina had requested the agency to record his statement through video conferencing as he is in the United States for his shows. The cyber cell rejected his request and new dates were given.

What's the controversy?

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video. "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

