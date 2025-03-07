India’s Got Latent case: Ranveer Allahbadia arrives at crime branch office in Guwahati YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appears before the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with the controversial remarks made on India's Got Latent as legal proceedings continue.

In a continued fallout from controversial comments made on the India’s Got Latent show, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, appeared at the Crime Branch office of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate in Assam. This marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation regarding the remarks made by Allahbadia and other social media personalities on the show, hosted by comic Samay Raina.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and others made objectionable comments about parents and sex on the show. Their remarks were widely criticised for being vulgar and offensive, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them. In response to the allegations, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday to express their regret over the incident. They were quizzed for several hours by the Commission, which had taken serious note of their remarks.

On February 27, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the controversial episode, appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch for questioning. The Guwahati Police had earlier registered an FIR against Allahbadia and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The legal proceedings have been swift. On February 21, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Maharashtra and Assam to respond to Allahbadia’s request to either dismiss or transfer the formal complaint filed against him in Guwahati to Mumbai. Allahbadia, who had faced multiple complaints, sought to have the case transferred to Maharashtra, where he resides. Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court granted Chanchlani temporary relief and instructed him to appear before the investigating officer within ten days.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on Raina’s show.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show while calling it “vulgar" and saying he had a “dirty mind" which put society to shame

The controversy surrounding these remarks continues to spark public debate on social media and among legal experts. The NCW has said that Allahbadia and Mukhija would be summoned again as part of further proceedings.