Hrithik Roshan's swanky Mercedes V-Class is a palace on wheels. These jaw-dropping pics are unmissable

Hrithik Roshan's swanky Mercedes V-Class is no less than a royal chariot

Hrithik Roshan is considered Greek God of Bollywood. His style is sassy so much so that it can literally leave you gasping for breath. Hrithik's salt and pepper look in his last film War was more than enough to make ladies go week at their knees. Well, it seems Hrithik likes to keep everything stylish like his look and personality. DC2 Design, one of India's oldest and most renowned custom design houses shared photos of Hrithik's swanky car and we are floored.

DC2 customised Hrithik's Mercedes V-Class, which is somewhere priced at Rs 1.10 crore. The premium car is now a palace on wheels with roof lighting, drop-down window shades and twin-set up sunroofs. The makeover is also visible in the upgraded seat function and flooring besides other.

Earlier, Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan have also revamped their existing rides.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been sharing videos and pictures on social media to create awareness among his Insta fam. He even shared a first-person account of COVID-19 patient to bust myths. Taking to his Twitter he wrote, "Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. It is imperative to bust myths & stay away from rumors. Godspeed Hrishi. My prayers & pride with the health care community."

Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

It is imperative to bust myths & stay away from rumors.



Godspeed Hrishi🙏🏻

My prayers & pride with the health care community pic.twitter.com/d3WkgubWjH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020

According to ETimes, the actor extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra to curb the spread of pandemic. "He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause," stated the report via sources.

Hrithik has also tied up with NGO to provide 1.2 lakh meals for daily wage earners and senior citizens.