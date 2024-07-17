Hina Khan undergoes surgery again after resuming work, says 'still in pain'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan experiences 'constant pain' as the actress undergoes surgery

Famous TV actress Hina Khan underwent surgery again after resuming work recently. She is diagnosed with breast cancer stage 3, which is openly informed to her fan on her social media handle recently. In her latest Instagram post under the Stories section, she revealed that she faced criticism for getting back to work after the chemotherapy session. On Tuesday evening, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories informing that she is 'still in pain'.

Recently, Hina started her shoot again after cancer diagnosis and undergoing first session of chemotherapy. Replying to the trolls and criticism, she is receiving, Hina wrote, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says, "I'm fine". Still in pain."

Even the hospital staff sent a note to Hina after her surgery, a picture of which she has shared on her Instagram story. The note read, "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery. Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hoping you feel better soon."

A recent video shared on Hina's social media account showed that she is on the set for the shoot. Meanwhile, her team members carefully covering the wound with the help of a tape that was on her neck.

The actress motivated everyone who is fighting against cancer to get back to their work during treatment time. She wrote in the caption of her video, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and normalise it."

Since Hina was diagnosed with breast cancer stage 3, the actress is continuously sharing inspirational thoughts on her social media. Last month in June, she revealed about her diagnosis. Hina was last seen in Amarpreet GS Chhabra's directorial 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' which also featured Shinda Grewal, Gippy Grewal and others in the film.

