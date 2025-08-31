Ganesh visarjan songs 2025: Top tracks that bring alive the farewell spirit Ganesh Visarjan 2025 is here! Celebrate with devotional songs like Mourya Re, Deva Shree Ganesha and more to bid farewell to Bappa in style.

New Delhi:

This year, Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6, 2025. Devotees from across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with grand visarjan processions.

Listening to Lord Ganesha songs during the visarjan ceremony can help in capturing the vibrant spirit and emotional essence of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the Ganesha Chaturthi begins on August 26.

Best Ganesh visarjan songs for 2025

Here's a look at the songs which are played during Ganesha Visarjan processions.

1. Mourya Re – Don

The song 'Mourya Re' featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the movie 'Don' is one of the most loved songs during the Ganesha visarjan ceremony. The song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, and the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar. The music of this song is composed by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca, and Shankar Mahadevan.

2. Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale – Agneepath (1990)

The song 'Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale' is from the movie 'Agneepath' sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Anupama Deshpande. The lyrics of this famous song were penned by Anand Bakshi. The movie 'Agneepath' was directed by Mukul S Anand and released in 1990.

3. Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath (2012)

Another high-energy devotional song, ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’, is from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath (2012). Sung by Ajay Gogavale and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music is composed by Ajay-Atul. The song remains a crowd favorite during Visarjan celebrations.

4. Gajananaa – Bajirao Mastani

The soulful devotional track ‘Gajananaa’ from the movie Bajirao Mastani is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. With lyrics by Prashant Ingole and music composed by Shreyas Puranik, the song has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

