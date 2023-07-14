From Hey Ram to Dear Zindagi, best non-romantic films by Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST From Hey Ram to Dear Zindagi, the best non-romantic films by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with romance. Cited as the King of romance, SRK has captivated generations with his memorable roles like Rahul in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Raj in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Harry in Jab Harry Met Sejal et al. But do you know, Shah Rukh Khan has had films in his kitties that were non-romantic and still performed well at the box office?

Take a look at the best non-romantic films by the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Hey Ram

Helmed and produced by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is set in the backdrop of India’s partition in 1947 and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by Nathuram Godse. SRK played the supporting role of a Pathan Muslim friend of Ram, played by Haasan. Hey Ram is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Josh

The 1961 film is loosely inspired by American classic West Side Story. The story follows the life of two local gangs based in Goa’s Vasco town. Directed by Vasu Varma, Josh starred Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Interestingly, SRK played the supporting role of Aishwarya’s brother. The not-so-hero role of SRK was well appreciated by the audience.

Chak De! India

Kabir Khan, the former Hockey player, is leveled with multiple accusations after his team loses to Pakistan. However, he returned as a coach for the Indian women’s hockey team. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Chak De! India is inspired by the life of Mir Ranjan Negi. SRK’s performance in the film proved that he can ace all the genres. Chak De! India is streaming on Prime Video.

Dear Zindagi

Produced by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The female-centric film revolves around Bhatt’s character Kiara whose childhood trauma shapes her adulthood. However, she seeks professional help from Dr Jehangir Khan who guides her to serenity.

