Filmmaker Mira Nair celebrates son Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral victory: 'This is for you' On Wednesday, renowned director Mira Nair expressed her joy and pride following her son's historic win in the New York City mayoral polls. Take a look at her Instagram story here.

New Delhi:

Zohran Mamdani was elected as the Mayor of New York City on Tuesday, marking a historic achievement for the Democratic Party's progressive wing. For the unversed, Zohran Mamdani is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair.

In a heartfelt reaction, the director expressed her joy and pride following her son’s remarkable win in the New York City mayoral polls. Read on to know what Mira Nair wrote.

What did Mira Nair say?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira Nair reposted Zoya Akhtar's congratulatory post that read, "Zohran, you beauty,” along with several emojis. Resharing the story, Mira added, "This is for you."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @PAGLIJI)Screengrab taken from Mira Nair's Instagram story.

Who is Mira Nair?

Mira Nair is a renowned filmmaker and has directed several notable films and series, including A Suitable Boy, Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay!, Queen of Katwe, Amelia, New York, I Love You and others.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani's fiery victory speech as New York City mayor ends with Dhoom Machale music | Viral