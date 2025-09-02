Emraan Hashmi wishes Pawan Kalyan with OG's new poster | See Post On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the first glimpse of his upcoming film 'OG' has been released. Emraan Hashmi has also wished the actor in style.

New Delhi:

Making the 54th birthday of Pawan Kalyan even more special, the makers of his upcoming film 'OG' have wished the Power Star in a special way. On this occasion, the makers have released the first glimpse of the film.

The movie that also features Emraan Hashmi in the role of a villain will be released this month and with this first glimpse, the makers have created anticipation around the film.

Pawan Kalyan Vs Emraan Hashmi

In this glimpse of 1 minute 4 seconds, Emraan Hashmi is seen doing tremendous action. At the end of the video, Pawan Kalyan is seen with full swag in the teaser. Along with this, the makers have also congratulated him on his birthday. Even Emraan Hashmi wished the actor with the first poster.

Watch the teaser here:

Emraan Hashmi's post for Pawan Kalyan

'Happy Birthday OG Tvaralo kaluddam….. #HBDOGLoveOmi #OG #TheyCallHimOG,' read Hashmi's caption. For the unversed, Tvaralo kaluddam means see you soon.

See the post here:

OG release date

Directed by Sujeeth, 'OG' is releasing in theatres on September 25. Emraan Hashmi is also seen in this film, who plays the character of Omi in the film. South actress Priyanka Mohan and Sriya Reddy will also be seen in the film.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan's last film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was a flop at the box office and has now hit OTT. The pan-India film can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was made with a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, but it was able to earn only Rs 106 crores.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan birthday special: Photos and interesting facts about the power star