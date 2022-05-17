Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian sentenced to 8 years of prison for sexually abusing 13-year-old

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zara Phythian

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian is sentenced to eight years of jail after she and her Taekwondo master-husband sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. Reportedly, Zara and her husband Victor Marke were found guilty of 14 counts of sexual assault against the girl. In addition to the same, Marke was found guilty of another four counts of indecent assault against another girl from 2002 to 2003, when she was 15.

Marke, who was also found guilty, was handed a 14-year sentence at Nottingham Crown Court as Judge Mark Watson said Marke was a 'driving force behind the abuse.' The judge told Marke "I regard you as the driving force behind the abuse. You were clearly aware of the first incident but pretended to be asleep. This could only have been a ruse agreed in advance."

On the other hand, addressing Phythian, the judge added "Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age. I cannot ignore that it started at a time when you were still young."

Meanwhile, the victim said she was just 13 when the couple plied her with rum and made her have oral sex with Marke after Phythian.