Dimple Hayathi and husband booked for allegedly harassing two domestic servants: Report Actress Dimple Hayathi, who primarly works in Telugu cinema, and her husband have been booked by Hyderabad's Filmnagar police for allegedly abusing two domestic workers from Odisha. The case is under investigation.

A case has been registered against Telugu actress Dimple Hayati and her husband Victor David at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Dimple Hayati and her husband are accused of abusing their domestic helpers at home.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter, according to the Inspector of the Filmnagar police station. According to India Today, the complainant, Priyanka Bibar, 22, of Rayagada district, Odisha, claimed that she had been subjected to ongoing humiliation, inadequate food, and an overwhelming workload ever since she began working at their Westwood Apartments residence in Banjara Hills.

Moreover, in her statement, Priyanka said she was insulted by remarks like "Your life is not even equal to my shoes."

According to ANI, "Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband have been booked by the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad for allegedly harassing and abusing their two servants from Odisha. The Police registered a case and are investigating the matter: Inspector of Film Nagar police station."

Dimple Hayathi's acting career

Dimple Hayathi has featured in several films in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include 'Atrangi Re', 'Khiladi', 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum', and others. For the unversed, she made her acting debut in 2017 with the film 'Gulf'. The film has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.7. Besides Dimple, it stars Shiva Karthik, Chetan Maddineni in the key roles.

Notably, she enjoys strong following of 1 million followers on Instagram. Dimple often shares pictures and videos of her professional life.

