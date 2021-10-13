Honsla Rakh: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD download online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSHINDAGREWAL_ Honsla Rakh: Where to Watch, HD download online

Shehnaaz Gill, who is recovering from the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, is all set to sizzle on the big screen in her first Punjabi film Honsla Rakh after winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13. The film is a comedy-drama that also stars Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, The duo has been seen together in multiple projects earlier and enjoy a huge fanbase. With Honsla Rakh, Diljit Dosanjh turned producer. He had announced the film earlier in February along with the release date. The film also features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal who plays a very important part in the film.

If you're eagerly waiting for the film Honsla Rakh to release in theatres, here's each and every possible piece of information about the Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer curated just for you!

What is Honsla Rakh Release Date?

October 15, 2021

Who is the Director of Honsla Rakh?

Amarjit Singh Saron

Who are the producers of Honsla Rakh movie?

Daljit Thind

Diljit Dosanjh

Who are the writers of Honsla Rakh movie 2021?

Rakesh Dhawan

What is the star cast of Honsla Rakh movie?

Diljit Dosanjh

Sonam Bajwa

Shehnaaz Gill

Shinda Grewal

Anayah Miglani

Who are the Music Directors of Honsla Rakh movie?

The film Honsla Rakh's music has been composed by Intense while lyrics are written by Raj Ranjodh.

How Can I See Honsla Rakh Movie Trailer?

You can watch Honsla Rakh movie trailer on the official YouTube channel of Diljit Dosanjh.

Where to download Honsla Rakh movie?

You can download the movie from the paid subscription of Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5, Netflix and others after it is made available on the OTT platform. The makers haven't announced when will the film will be available online.

Where can I watch Honsla Rakh full movie?

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa's Honsla Rakh is releasing in all the theatres near you on October 15.

Where to book Honsla Rakh movie tickets?

You can book Honsla Rakh movie tickets on BookMyShow or PayTM. The tickets can also be booked by using Amazon Pay or at the cinema halls ticket windows.

Where can I check the review of Honsla Rakh movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Honsla Rakh review on the link given below.

