Did you know Jackie Chan has worked with these Bollywood actors? Birthday Special Jackie Chan is a name in the world of cinema that needs no introduction. Hong Kong's famous actor Jackie Chan is renowned for his action films. Today the actor is celebrating his 71st birthday.

Not only action in films, but Jackie Chan made a great place in the hearts of people with his brilliant comedy. The actor was born on April 7, 1954 in Hong Kong, China. His childhood name was Kong Sang Chan. Later his parents moved to Australia and Jackie Chan was left alone in Hong Kong. Then when Chan turned 17, he started working in films as a stuntman. He got a chance to work with Bruce Lee in the film 'Enter the Dragon'. In 1976, the actor started working as a construction worker. There was a builder named Jack. Because of this, Chan started being called 'Little Jack', then later Jackie. In this way, the actor's name changed from Kong Sang Chan to Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan's film career

The action star started his film career at the age of five. At the age of 8, actor Chan appeared in 'Big and Little Wong Tin Bar'. Gradually, the magic of Chan's acting started showing. Producer Ye Willie Chan was impressed by his action and made a film, which did not work. After this, in the year 1978, Jackie Chan's luck changed with the film 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow' and that film proved to be a hit. After this, Chan gave many action films on the strength of his martial arts. These films included films like 'Who Am I', 'Police Story' and 'Drunken Master 2'. After this, Chan added comedy to his films along with action and started doing action comedy films. Jackie Chan has worked in more than 200 films so far.

Jackie Chan's Bollywood connection

Jackie Chan has a special relationship not only with Hollywood but also with Bollywood. The actor has been seen with many veteran Bollywood actors. Chan played a brilliant role in the 2017 comedy action film 'Kung Fu Panda'. Actor Sonu Sood played the lead role of Chan in this film. Apart from these, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur were also seen in the film. Half of the film was shot in China and half in India. During the promotion of the film, Chan said that he was afraid of dance, so he asked the choreographer to give him simple steps. The story of this film revolves around an archaeology professor Jack.

Chan has also worked with Mallika Sherawat

Martial artist Jackie Chan has a deep connection with Bollywood. Earlier also he had worked with Mallika Sherawat in a film released in 2005. The name of this film is 'The Myth', in which Mallika Sherawat was also seen. However, the actress's role in the film was very small.

Lesser known facts about Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan has assets worth thousands of crores. Let us tell you that the actor does not keep any bodyguards with him. Apart from this, he does not even have a driver, he likes to drive his own car. Despite having so much wealth, Jackie Chan did not give anything to his son. He believes that if he has the ability, he will earn himself, otherwise he will blow away his money.

