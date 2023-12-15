Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Did Prabhas charge more for Salaar than Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki?

For those who thought Animal vs Sam Bahadur was a big fight should wait for December 22, as the biggest clash of 2023 is going to happen at the box office on this day. Prabhas' Salaar and Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan will be released on the same weekend. While SRK starrer will release on 21st December, Prashanth Neel's directorial will release the day after. Both films are also the most anticipated movies of the year and have already created a lot of buzz on and off social media.

While it is difficult to say right now who will win in this great clash. But we can definitely tell you one thing who is the most expensive actor among these two superstars. Yes! you read that right, the fees charged by both the actors have been revealed and to the bigger shock, Prabhas is far ahead of Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to charging for their December films.

Shah Rukh Khan charged this much fee for Dunki

After this year's blockbuster films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh now has high expectations from his upcoming film Dunki. According to reports, King Khan has charged only Rs 28 crore for this film. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is also co-producing the film. For the first time, SRK is going to be seen in a film by Hindi cinema's one of the best directors Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK, a new pair that the audience is vouching for. Apart from them Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Vikram Kocchar and Anil Grover will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Prabhas is charging more fees for Salaar

Talking about Prabhas's Salaar, the fans of this film are eagerly waiting. Prabhas has charged a huge amount for this big-budget film. Yes, according to a report by News 18, Salaar Star has charged Rs 100 crore for this film. Fans were excited to see Prabhas' powerful look in this high-octane action film by Prashant Neel. Talking about the star cast of the film, Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the negative role in the film. Apart from him, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Ishwari Rao are also in important roles.

Latest Entertainment News