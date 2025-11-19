Dhurandhar trailer: Deepika Padukone's sweet comment for Ranveer Singh is all hearts The explosive trailer for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released on Tuesday. Now Deepika Padukone has reacted to Ranveer Singh's presence in the movie trailer.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar is currently in the news. Directed by Uri fame filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller will be released in theaters on December 5, 2025. In this film, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the darkest and most violent role of his career. As soon as the trailer was released, people have been heaping praises on the star cast.

Deepika Padukone has also reacted to her husband Ranveer Singh's look. Deepika Padukone summed up everyone's reaction as she wrote, 'The chameleon is back,' under Ranveer's comment section.

Ranveer opened up about the film at trailer launch

During the trailer launch in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh expressed his deep appreciation for the film, saying it was a special one for him and that he was confident that director Aditya Dhar had created something completely new and different. 'I'm incredibly happy to have had the opportunity to be a part of a film that's trying to innovate and take our cinema to the world. It's time for India to shine on the global stage, and we want to be at the center of this change,' the actor said.

Ranveer praises his co-stars

While praising his co-stars and director, Ranveer said on Tuesday, 'Dhurandhar is a thoroughly entertaining film. When Aditya sir narrated the story to me, I was truly blown away. The story is so powerful, gripping, and intriguing that it pulls you in without any pretension.' The Padmaavat called his co-stars film's biggest strength. He praised newcomer Sara Arjun, saying she's incredibly talented and delivers a stellar performance on screen despite the significant age difference.

Ranveer also praised R Madhavan, 'Madhavan sir is an absolutely brilliant actor. I still can't believe I'm working with you in the same film. You're truly a phenomenal artist.'

Dhurandhar's star cast

The story of Dhurandhar is based on a real-life story. In the trailer, Ranveer Singh is seen playing a fearless undercover agent. Ranveer's look suggests this could be his most powerful role yet. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

