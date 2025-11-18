Aditya Dhar returns with Dhurandhar after 7 years and two shelved films with Vicky Kaushal, Fawad Khan Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike won him his first National Award but ever since, the directors creation has not reached the big screen. Read further to know about his 7 year gap before Dhurandhar.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is finally returning to set with his new project, Dhurandhar, after seven years away from the director's chair. The move has sparked renewed interest across the film industry, especially considering the extraordinary success of his last directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri positioned Dhar as one of the most promising voices in mainstream filmmaking, but the years that followed did not quite go according to plan. All that acclaim and momentum, and he did not put out another film, leaving many to guess what his next move might be. Industry onlookers routinely cited the pressure of following up a national blockbuster and the challenges of mounting larger-than-life stories in a shifting production landscape. Since then, Dhar's trajectory has been all about anticipation, shelved plans, and backroom recalibration.

A long pause after career-defining film

During this period, two much-anticipated big projects failed to materialize. The most publicized was the high-concept action fantasy, The Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky Kaushal. After being announced with much fanfare, it eventually got shelved following prolonged development hurdles, budget escalations, and creative reworkings.

Another film that was planned with Fawad Khan also didn't move past the planning table. Both projects highlighted the complexity involved in backing experimental storytelling at a time when the industry was navigating uncertainty.

Is Dhurandhar Aditya's career reset?

Though the setbacks were public, those close to the filmmaker mention how the pause allowed Dhar to rethink his approach to storytelling. Seems like the filmmaker gave his all to Dhurandhar since it's inception. The movie seems grander in trailer and each cast member has been raving about Aditya's vision.

Now it only remains to see if this vision will connect to the audiences just like Uri or will Aditya's worst nightmare come to life. The multi-starrer will release in theatres on December 5.

