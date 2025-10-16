Dhurandhar song out: Ranveer Singh's Jogi impresses internet, this National Award-winning composer behind it The title track of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' has been released. The songs composed by Shashwat Sachdevm also marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar's first look was very well received by everyone. And now, on Thursday, the makers have also shared the title track, who's smaller eversion had already impressed audience with the first look video.

Amid much anticipation, the Dhurandhar title track, called Jogi in trending online. But do you know who all are behind this musical? Let's find out.

Dhurandhar trends on internet

The title track of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is 2-minute 39-second long. Just like the first look video, the song too shows Ranveer in a fierce and full action mode. The actor can be seen launching powerful attacks on his enemies. Within just 6 hours the song has more than 3.65 million views on YouTube.

Shashwat Sachdev's return

The Jogi song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. For the unversed, he has composed song like Beh chala and Jigra in Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer film Uri: The Surgical Strike and even won his first National award for it.

Apart from Dhurandhar, Shashwat Sachdev also composed majority songs of the hit series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood including Ghafoor. He also gave music to films like Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding.

Hanumankind's debut

Rapper Hanumankind has also marked his Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar title track. His rap has uplifted the feels of this Punjabi track. For the unversed, Hanumankind turned global sensation with the 2024 hit song Big Dawgs that too just at the age of 28.

Watch the song here:

About the movie

Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays a secret agent who eliminates terrorists while based in Pakistan. The film also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar will be released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

