Dhurandhar 2: Virat Kohli reviews Ranveer Singh's sequel, calls him 'genius,' Aditya Dhar reacts | Read post

New Delhi:

Ever since its release, Dhurandhar 2 has been creating a sensation at the box office. The movie has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in India and it shows no signs of slowing down yet. It has also garnered significant appreciation from the public. Now, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also joined the chorus of admirers, praising the film extensively.

He took to his Instagram stories on Monday night and heaped lavish praise on the film as well as Ranveer Singh's performance.

What did Virat say about Dhurandhar 2?

Virat Kohli shared his review of the film via an Instagram Story. He gave an emphatic reaction to the movie, titled ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge.’ He described the film as a 'unique cinematic experience', unlike anything he had ever witnessed in India before. After watching the film, Virat took to social media to shower praise on its director, Aditya Dhar. He remarked that Aditya's vision and confidence are extraordinary, going so far as to label him a 'genius.'

What did Virat say about Ranveer Singh's performance?

Virat Kohli specifically singled out Ranveer Singh’s acting for praise. He stated that Ranveer has reached a whole new level in this film. Although he also commended the rest of the cast, he described Ranveer’s performance as 'absolutely wow.'

Virat further noted that the film offers a full spectrum of emotions, and despite its runtime of nearly four hours, it did not leave him bored for even a single moment. He mentioned that he remained completely glued to the screen throughout the entire movie. Following this reaction from Virat, excitement surrounding the film has surged even higher among fans.

Aditya Dhar reacts

Aditya reshared Virat's Instagram stories and wrote, 'Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way; we'll always try to make India proud with our films! Jai Hind.'

(Image Source : VIRAT AND ADITYA'S INSTAGRAM)Virat and Aditya's Instagram stories

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theaters on March 19. Since then, the film has been raking in massive earnings at the box office. To date, the movie has grossed a total of ₹1,019.53 crore at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,605.43 crore.

Notably, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Also Read: Dhurandhar day 19 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel sees a huge drop on 3rd week