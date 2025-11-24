Dharmendra passes away at 89: Bollywood mourns the loss of its beloved ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra, Bollywood’s iconic ‘He-Man’, has passed away aged 89. His final rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium as family, friends and stars like Amitabh Bachchan gathered to bid farewell. Tributes from across India continue to pour in.

New Delhi:

Bollywood is enveloped in grief today following the death of Dharmendra, one of its most beloved icons, at the age of 89. The news, first reported by Lokmat Times, confirms that the veteran actor passed away after a prolonged illness.

From Hospital to Home - A Final Journey

In recent days, Dharmendra's health has been a matter of deep concern. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where reports suggested his condition had worsened.

On November 12, he was discharged and returned home, where he was surrounded by family and care.

A Life Remembered by Family, Friends, and Fans

The impact of Dharmendra’s passing was immediately felt across Bollywood. The cremation was held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, with his family, including his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, along with his wife Hema Malini, gathered in mourning.

Stars from all corners of the industry paid their respects: Amitabh Bachchan, among others, was seen at his final farewell.

The Legacy of the ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra was more than just an action star. Over a six-decade career and 300+ films, he showed remarkable versatility: from action-packed epics to light-hearted comedies.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, a testament to his contributions to Indian cinema.

Even in his late years, he remained connected to his roots, sharing glimpses of his life on his farm, driving a tractor, and promoting a simple, organic lifestyle.

A Hole That Can’t Be Filled

Filmmaker Karan Johar captured the collective sentiment when he wrote, “It’s the end of an era.” He remembered Dharmendra not just for his legendary screen presence, but for his generosity, warmth and unmistakable humanity.

Kajol has shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to the legendary actor.

As fans pour in their tributes, the loss feels deeply personal. Dharmendra was one of cinema’s true superstars, rugged yet kind, powerful yet grounded, and his absence will be felt for generations.