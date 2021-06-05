Image Source : TWITTER/@MAN_DOLLL Delhi based rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post hinting at ending his life

Delhi based rapper MC Kode, who has been in the headlines recently after his old video went viral, has been missing for two days. The rapper was in the spotlight for the controversial video that showed him uttering filthy abuses and indulging in blatant Hinduphobia. In the 2016 video, he was seen making controversial remarks about the Mahabharata. He was brutally trolled on social media and called out for the video. On June 3, MC Kode, whose real name is Aditya Tiwari, posted a cryptic note on Instagram, hinting at taking his own life.

MC Kode's post read, "Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where I could see the waves answering my distress call while giving me much needed perspective. I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted"

Now it is said that the rapper has been missing since then. Soon after his Instagram post went viral, netizens flooded social media with posts tagging Delhi Police and asking citizens who live in Delhi to have a lookout for the rapper. Images of a dead body also went viral with a claim that it was MC Kode. However, it isn't the truth.

On the other hand, following the outrage over his 2016 video, the rapper had also shared an apology saying "I am very sorry to everyone whose sentiments have been hurt because of what I said. I was a teenager back then looking for cheap reactions and never realised the consequences..."

MC Kode has been a popular name among the rappers and has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.