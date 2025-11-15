De De Pyaar De 1 vs 2 Day 1 Box Office: Which film had the bigger opening? De De Pyaar De 2 has sparked comparisons with the 2019 original as fans and trade watchers look closely at both films’ opening-day box office numbers. Here's how much both films earned on Day 1.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's 2019 film, De De Pyaar De, was commercially successful. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in its lifetime collection. Six years later, De De Pyaar De 2 was released; this time, with R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and Meezaan as additions to the cast. But which film scored bigger on Day 1?

De De Pyaar De 2 opened to mixed reviews. However, the film witnessed a decent opening on November 14. Let's draw comparisons.

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn on Day 1?

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 8.50 crore on its first day. With a decent opening, the film's box office numbers are expected to only increase after the completion of the first weekend.

How much did De De Pyaar De earn on its opening day in 2019?

De De Pyaar De, which starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, opened to a whopping Rs 9.11 crore on its first day on May 16, 2019. The film set the cash registers ringing for a period of almost two months. It earned a lifetime collection of Rs 104.13 crore in India.

In comparison, the opening day collection of the 2019 film was comparatively higher than that of De De Pyaar De 2. However, it must also be noted that there has been a massive change in the audience's consumption pattern post-pandemic, which could have led to a lesser opening compared to the film's prequel.

De De Pyaar De 2 review insights

Meanwhile, India TV gave De De Pyaar De 2, 2.5 stars out of 5. An excerpt from our review read: "De De Pyaar De 2 will leave you hooked in the first half. The film will also feel like a good decision. The second half, after Meezaan’s entry, is good too. The best part of the film is the real-life references that the makers brought about to make the audience laugh, clap and hoot. For instance, in one of the scenes, Madhavan makes a ‘vashikaran’ comment, referring to his and Ajay’s film Shaitaan, which revolved around the same theme."

It can be further read: "The makers also included a DDLJ reference where Madhavan, while talking about Ajay, mentions Simran and questions if he knows Kajol in real life. There is a Singham moment too. Jaaved, Meezaan’s father in real life, also makes several dad-son references - a hit formula of blending reality in films for a reaction from the audience."

