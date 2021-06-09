Complaint against actor Chetan Kumar for 'derogatory comments against Brahmin community'

Image Source : TWITTER/CHETANAHIMSA Chetan Kumar

A complaint has been filed against actor Chetan Kumar for alleged derogatory comments against the Brahmin community. HS Sachidananda Murthy, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board Chairman says that he had urged the police to take strict against the actor for allegedly calling 'Brahmins terrorist'.

"Actor Chetan used derogatory comments against Brahmin community. He calls Brahmins, terrorists. Along with members of the Board, I met Police Commissioner Kamal Pant & Police assured us action against him," Ani quoted Murthy as saying.

"Chetan's comments are unacceptable & he has to tender an unconditional apology to the community. I feel he is doing this just for publicity. I appeal to the Police to take strict action against Chetan," he added.

The actor came under fire for the following tweet on the Brahmin community. “Brahminism is negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity…we must uproot Brahminism— #Ambedkar ‘While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest & all others are low as Untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax’ — #Periyar,” Chetan had tweeted on June 6.

His statements caused quite an uproar on social media. While many came in support of the actor, there were several others who targetted him for his statements.