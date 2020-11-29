Chunky Panday reveals why he wasn’t with daughter Ananya Panday when she won Filmfare, says ‘feel I’m jinxed'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHUNKYPANDAY Chunky Panday

Actor Chunky Panday who is Ananya Panday's father recently spoke up about not being with his daughter when she won the Filmfare's Best Debut Female Award this year. The actor who recently featured in the new docusoap on Netflix named Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was seen holding Ananya's trophy and talking to his wife Bhavana Panday.

While speaking to her about the trophy, Chunky said, “Bhav 34 years, and she’s finally comes home.” He further spoke about how he was nominated for films like Tezaab and Aankhen but never won, “When you are young, you start thinking like there is no one better than you in the world...I stopped the shooting in Goa, flew down to the Centaur hotel. When they said, ‘Now actor in supporting role’, the names started... ‘And the winner is’... I got up, I was a little far from the stage, thought let me reach the stage before they give it to someone else. I started walking... ‘Goes to Anupam Kher for Vijay’. Oh god Bhavana. I continued walking, went to the toilet and never came back,” he said.

Later while speaking about not attending Ananya's Filmfare award ceremony, he said, “I feel I am jinxed when it comes to awards. If I go to an awards function, maybe we may not win the award. She will not win it... I’ve never won an award,” he said.

For the unversed, Ananya won the Filmfare Best Female Debutant Award for her first film Student of The Year 2. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the key roles. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next untitled film which also has Deepika Padukone and apart from that the actress will also be working opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter.

Meanwhile, talking about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the show has a docusoap format and revolves around the lives of four star wives including actress Neelam (Samir Soni's wife), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) and Bhavana Panday (Chunky Panday's wife).