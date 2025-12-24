Christmas songs ruling Instagram Reels in 2025: From classics to pop hits From cosy winter mornings to loud festive nights, these Christmas songs are dominating Instagram Reels in December 2025, blending nostalgia, pop energy and holiday warmth.

As Christmas 2026 approaches, festive content on Instagram is expected to lean even more into warmth, nostalgia and cosy celebration. With year-end reflections, holiday travel reels, family moments and winter aesthetics dominating feeds, Christmas music continues to set the mood.

Whether it’s cosy coffee shots, night edits, or simply festive fun, Christmas songs are the backdrop of allInstagram Reels in December. Some Christmas songs are regular repeats every year, but some go on to function as dark horses in terms of their aesthetic. Below is the list of songs that are currently reigning in the holiday season, incorporating traditional festivity with contemporary pop trends.

Christmas 2025 songs for Instagram Reels

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

Still unbeatable. Energetic performances, costume reveals, and complete festive spirit.

2. Last Christmas - Wham!

Emotional edits, throwbacks, and soft heartbreak drenched in tinsel.

3. Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

Has a vintage quality which works well in retro filters.

4. Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

Flirty, upbeat and great for glow-ups or Christmas party styles.

5. Underneath the Tree - Kelly Clarkson

Large vocals, large emotions, perfect for family gatherings and holiday montage sequences.

6. Snowman - Sia

Aesthetic favourite. Soft lights, slow-motion footage, winter scenes.

7. Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

Nostalgic pop sound, particularly well-received in throwback reel videos.

8. Candy Cane Lane - Sia

Playful, whimsical, and wonderful for colourful Christmas décor edits.

9. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole

Timeless and cosy. Perfect with lo-fi edit and warmer tones.

10. Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes

Classic holiday celebration joy, just right for group videos and holiday pandemonium. Right from the classic Christmas carols that symbolise ageless appeal to contemporary pop songs that readily adapt tofast transition and edit production, such songs assist planners in capturing the essence of togetherness and celebration.

Whether it is an Instagram reel on quiet winter mornings or noisy Christmas evenings, these songs are can help define this season of Instagram Christmas.

