Children’s Day 2025 songs: Best Insta reel tracks to celebrate Bal Diwas Looking for the perfect music for your Children’s Day reel? From nostalgic gems like Lakdi Ki Kaathi to feel-good hits like Bum Bum Bole, here are the sweetest songs to celebrate Bal Diwas 2025 with joy, innocence and nostalgia.

New Delhi:

Every year on November 14, people across India celebrate Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It is celebrated because Chacha Nehru loved children deeply and believed they were the future of the nation. Children's Day is also referred to as Bal Diwas.

From peppy tunes to heartwarming melodies, we have curated a list of trending Children's Day 2025 songs to make your reels shine.

Children's Day 2025 songs for Insta reels

1. Lakdi Ki Kaathi (Masoom)

The song Lakdi Ki Kaathi from the movie Masoom is one of the most famous songs dedicated to children. The lyrics of the songs were penned by Gulzar and sang by Vanita Mishra, Gauri Bapat and Gurpreet Kaur. For the unversed, the movie was directed by Shekhar Kapur and features Naseerudin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Master Juggal, Baby Urmila and Saeed Jaffery in the lead roles.

2. Nanhe Munne Bachche (Boot Polish)

Another song that you can use for your Instagram reels is Nanhe Munne Bachche Tere from the 1954 movie Boot Polish. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi and the lyrics were given by Shailendra. The film was directed by Prakash Arora, and the movie stars Kumari Naaz, Ratan Kumar and David Abraham in the lead roles.

3. Bum Bum Bole (Taare Zameen Par)

Bum Bum Bole is a peppy-beat song from Aamir Khan's movie Taare Zameen Par. Sung by Shaan and Aamir Khan, the music for the song was directed by the famous trio: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Notably, the lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi.

4. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon (Son of India)

Another song that you can use for your Children's Day Instagram reels is Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon from the 1962 movie Son of India. The song was sung by Shanti Mathur, with music by Naushad and lyrics penned by Shakeel Badayuni.​​

5. Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu (Aradhana)

Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu from the 1969 movie Aradhana could be a good option for your Instagram reels. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, with music composed by SD Burman and lyrics written by Anand Bakshi, this song beautifully expresses the love and affection of a mother for her child.

