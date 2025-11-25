Advertisement
  3. Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Andheri Court in Mumbai.

Celina Jaitly with her husband Peter Haag and children
Celina Jaitly with her husband Peter Haag and children Image Source : Celina Jaitly's Instagram
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
New Delhi:

Former actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Andheri Court in Mumbai. Haag, an Austrian national, has been named in the case in which Jaitly has alleged sustained abuse and financial impact. She has sought damages amounting to ₹50 crore, along with additional compensation for the alleged loss of income and properties.

Celina Jaitely Domestic Voilence
